Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 31

Saints will hold practice Wednesday afternoon

Aug 31, 2022 at 08:51 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold a practice Wednesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
  2. Following practice, Saints Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
  3. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the latest Saints news and roster moves throughout the week. Download information can be found here.
  4. Interviews with players following walkthrough will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Wednesday afternoon. Be sure to keep checking to make sure you can see what the players have to say.
  5. The Saints made final cuts to bring the Saints to a 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, but there will likely be more roster moves throughout the week. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com and follow the Saints on social media to watch any moves as they happen.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 30

Saints need to get to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 29

Saints need to get to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 26

Saints play final preseason game on Friday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 25

Saints have walk-through on Thursday to prepare for Friday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 24

Saints practice on Wednesday to prepare for Friday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 23

Saints practice on Tuesday to prepare for Friday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 22

Saints practice to prepare for Friday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 21

Saints hold open practice at Caesars Superdome.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 19

Saints play the Packers for Preseason Week 2 at 7 p.m.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 18

Saints are off on Thursday and get ready for Preseason Week 2.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 17

Saints continue to practice in Green Bay

Advertising