- The New Orleans Saints will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 18. The team will have a closed practice at 9:30 a.m.
- Following practice, Coach Sean Payton and selected members of the team will meet with the media. You can watch the sessions live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
- The Saints and Ochsner Health teamed up Tuesday to host a series of free vaccination events across Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information on how you can get a vaccination go to Ochsner.org
- John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini will get you updated on the latest Saints news on their Saints Training Camp show on CST. You can watch it at 9:30 p.m.
- Jeff Duncan, longtime New Orleans sports journalist who writes for The Advocate/The Times-Picayune, will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek..
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 18
Aug 18, 2021 at 07:58 AM