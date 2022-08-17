Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 17

Saints continue to practice in Green Bay

Aug 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold another joint practice with Green Bay on Wednesday. The two teams will face off for Preseason Week 2 on Friday night at Lambeau Field.
  2. Erin Summers and Todd Graffagnini will be providing daily breakdowns of practices in the Training Camp Report. You can watch live on YurView or at NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before Friday's matchup to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information can be found here.
  4. Todd Graffagnini will be writing daily observations throughout the week on NewOrleansSaints.com breaking down the highlights of training camp.
  5. Following practice on Wednesday, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.

