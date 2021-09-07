- The New Orleans Saints are off Tuesday, Sept. 7. The team will resume practice in Fort Worth on Wednesday.
- Saints Owner Gayle Benson attended practice Monday at TCU. Watch her message of resilience for Saints fans.
- The Saints will announce the members of their entertainment team Tuesday afternoon. You can meet the team members by watching episode 5 of In That Number later Tuesday.
- Senior writer John DeShazier will have a profile of Saints receiver Marquez Callaway on NewOrleansSaints.com. The undrafted free agent out of Tennessee is expected to be a key contributor this season.
- You can still get tickets to the Saints-Packers game in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 12. Click here to explore your options.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 7
Team has the day off
Sep 07, 2021 at 07:31 AM