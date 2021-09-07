Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 7

Team has the day off

Sep 07, 2021 at 07:31 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints are off Tuesday, Sept. 7. The team will resume practice in Fort Worth on Wednesday.
  2. Saints Owner Gayle Benson attended practice Monday at TCU. Watch her message of resilience for Saints fans.
  3. The Saints will announce the members of their entertainment team Tuesday afternoon. You can meet the team members by watching episode 5 of In That Number later Tuesday.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier will have a profile of Saints receiver Marquez Callaway on NewOrleansSaints.com. The undrafted free agent out of Tennessee is expected to be a key contributor this season.
  5. You can still get tickets to the Saints-Packers game in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 12. Click here to explore your options.

