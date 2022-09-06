Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Saints gear up for Falcons week

Sep 06, 2022 at 09:00 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the team gets ready for Sunday's game at the Atlanta Falcons.
  2. The Saints Pick 'em Pool presented by SeatGeek launched Tuesday, and you can win big! Make your picks every week, and you could win some great prizes. Click here to read the rules and make your pick.
  3. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before Sunday's game to get the latest news, videos, and highlights from your phone. Download information can be found here.
  4. There is still time to sign up for Saturday Saints 5k presented by Hancock Whitney. Click here for details.
  5. Do you know someone who is the biggest Saints fan in the world? Click here to nominate them to be the Saints Fan of the Year.

