- The New Orleans Saints are off on Tuesday following Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's game against Carolina.
- The best offensive photos from Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay will be posted on Tuesday. You can find it on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is ready.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek was posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Monday. The special guest for this episode is Mike Triplett as he talks about his new role covering the team.
Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 3.
- A new edition of Calls of the Game was posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Monday. Listen to Mike Hoss and Deuce McAllister's reactions to the game as they happened.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Sep 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM