Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 5

The New Orleans Saints warm up and prepare before their return home to the Caesars Superdome against the New York Giants on October 3, 2021
- The New Orleans Saints will have Tuesday off. They return to practice on Wednesday to begin preparations for their Week 5 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
- Saints head coach Sean Payton, Offensive Lineman Calvin Throckmorton, and Linebacker Kaden Elliss spoke to the local media following practice on Monday. Their full interviews can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Missed any of the action in the Week 4 game? Check out our Game Action Gallery to see a collection of the best photos from the matchup with New York.
- John DeShazier and Erin Summers were joined by James Palmer of NFL Network for this Monday's podcast. You can listen to the full episode here>>>
- The Caesars Superdome was electric for the first regular-season home game of the year. Check out some of the best fan photos here>>>