Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 4

Saints off Tuesday following loss to Vikings in London.

Oct 04, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will be off Tuesday following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London. The Saints next game will be Sunday, Oct. 9 at home against the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome.
  2. The best offensive photos from Sunday's loss to the Vikings will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com. Keep checking to see the offensive highlights through the lens.
  3. A new edition of Expert Analysis with John DeShazier was posted Monday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Check it out here.
  4. Download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best live stats feed, games, and our new Highlights Hub, where you get to pick the players you want to see highlights of.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com around 1 p.m. Tuesday featuring NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger.

