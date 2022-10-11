Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 11

- The Saints will not have practice Tuesday in order to begin preparing for their game against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.
- The best offensive photos from Sunday's win over the Seahawks will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Tuesday.
- John DeShazier breaks down Taysom Hill's 60-yard touchdown run in this week's Expert Analysis.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access your tickets, live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek was posted on Monday. Erin Summers was joined by Sean Fazende from Fox-8. LISTEN>>
Oct 11, 2022
