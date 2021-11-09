Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 9

- Saints have Tuesday off. The team will return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
- Saints head coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local media on Monday. Listen to the entire call here>>>
- Saints writer John DeShazier breaks down Deonte Harris' late-game punt return versus Atlanta on this week's Expert Analysis presented by Microsoft Surface. Watch here>>>
- During halftime on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints inducted legends Roman Harper and Jahri Evans into the Saints Hall of Fame. Check out photos from the ceremony as the duo received their Black & Gold jackets >>
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.