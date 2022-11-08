- The New Orleans Saints will hold meetings following Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome.
- On this day in Saints history, Tom Dempsey kicked an NFL-record 63-yard field goal to defeat Detroit 19-17.
- The Saints will have a short turnaround this week following the Monday night game as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access tickets, participate in the pregame light show at home games, and participate in other in-arena events as well as view highlights and play games. Download information can be found here.
- Missed any of Monday night's game? Highlights, articles and photos can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 8
Nov 08, 2022 at 09:08 AM