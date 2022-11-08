Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Nov. 8

The Saints will hold meetings following Monday night's loss to the Ravens.

Nov 08, 2022 at 09:08 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold meetings following Monday night's loss to the Baltimore Ravens at the Caesars Superdome.
  2. On this day in Saints history, Tom Dempsey kicked an NFL-record 63-yard field goal to defeat Detroit 19-17.
  3. The Saints will have a short turnaround this week following the Monday night game as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access tickets, participate in the pregame light show at home games, and participate in other in-arena events as well as view highlights and play games. Download information can be found here.
  5. Missed any of Monday night's game? Highlights, articles and photos can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com.

