- The New Orleans Saints will have a bye week following Monday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- The best radio calls from Monday night's game will be posted Tuesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Photos from Monday night's game will be posted Tuesday morning on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for news, highlights, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
- The Saints nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year will be announced Tuesday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 6
Saints will have bye week for Week 14.
Dec 06, 2022 at 08:59 AM