- The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night with a score of 9-0. The Saints move to 7-7 on the season.
- Missed any action from the game? Check out the highlights from the dominant win>>>
- A new episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast featuring former Saint Scott Shanle was released on Monday. Listen to the full episode>>>
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan hit 100 career sacks in the game against Tampa Bay on Sunday night. On Monday, he talked about his favorite sacks. Watch now>>>
- Demario Davis helps get you motivated in this week's edition of Motivation Monday. Watch now>>>
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 21
Dec 21, 2021 at 09:04 AM