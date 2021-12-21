Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Saints defeat Tampa Bay 9-0 on Sunday night.

Dec 21, 2021 at 09:04 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night with a score of 9-0. The Saints move to 7-7 on the season.
  2. Missed any action from the game? Check out the highlights from the dominant win>>>
  3. A new episode of the New Orleans Saints Podcast featuring former Saint Scott Shanle was released on Monday. Listen to the full episode>>>
  4. Defensive end Cameron Jordan hit 100 career sacks in the game against Tampa Bay on Sunday night. On Monday, he talked about his favorite sacks. Watch now>>>
  5. Demario Davis helps get you motivated in this week's edition of Motivation Monday. Watch now>>>

