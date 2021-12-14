Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 14

- The New Orleans Saints move to 6-7 on the season following a 30-9 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. The team's next game will be Sunday, Dec 19 at 7:20 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football."
- Saints Coach Sean Payton held a conference call with local media Monday morning. You can listen to the entire call here.
- The most recent episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek featured Mike Hoss, the team's radio by-play-play man. You can listen to the entire episode here.
- Missed any of the game? Don't worry, you can view highlights from Sunday's win over the Jets here.
- Saints senior writer John DeShazier takes a closer look at Alvin Kamara's impressive juke that led to a touchdown in this week's Expert Analysis. Watch here>>>
