Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 31

- The New Orleans Saints will practice in Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 31
- The team has to cut its roster to 53 players Tuesday. Check back after 3 p.m. Tuesday for more information on the moves the team made.
- Coach Sean Payton, running back Alvin Kamara and left tackle Terron Armstead will meet with the media Tuesday. Those interviews will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com Tuesday afternoon.
- Jeff Duncan, columnist for The Advocate/The Times-Picayune will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can find it here around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- If you want to donate to Hurricane Ida storm relief efforts click here. Saints Owner Gayle Benson announced Monday she was donating $1 million.
Aug 31, 2021 at 09:53 AM