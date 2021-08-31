Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 31

Team will practice in Dallas

Aug 31, 2021 at 09:53 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice in Dallas on Tuesday, Aug. 31
  2. The team has to cut its roster to 53 players Tuesday. Check back after 3 p.m. Tuesday for more information on the moves the team made.
  3. Coach Sean Payton, running back Alvin Kamara and left tackle Terron Armstead will meet with the media Tuesday. Those interviews will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com Tuesday afternoon.
  4. Jeff Duncan, columnist for The Advocate/The Times-Picayune will be the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can find it here around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
  5. If you want to donate to Hurricane Ida storm relief efforts click here. Saints Owner Gayle Benson announced Monday she was donating $1 million.

