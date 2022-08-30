Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 30

- The New Orleans Saints will hold a walkthrough practice on Tuesday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
Following walkthrough, Saints Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live.

Interviews with players following walkthrough will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Tuesday afternoon.
- The final cuts to bring the Saints to a 53-man roster must be done by Tuesday afternoon. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com and follow the Saints on social media to watch the moves as they happen.
Saints need to get to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.
Aug 30, 2022 at 08:48 AM