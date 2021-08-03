Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 3

Saints will practice with pads on for first time

Aug 03, 2021 at 07:32 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold their first padded practice of Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek on Tuesday, Aug. 3. It is closed to the public.
  2. All of the tickets for the remaining five open Saints practices have been claimed.
  3. Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
  4. You can watch Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier break down all of Tuesday's news at 8:30 p.m. on CST.
  5. If you have an Amazon Alexa device add New Orleans Saints flash briefing to get a daily one-minute preview on the Saints.

