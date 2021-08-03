- The New Orleans Saints will hold their first padded practice of Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek on Tuesday, Aug. 3. It is closed to the public.
- All of the tickets for the remaining five open Saints practices have been claimed.
- Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice.
- You can watch Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier break down all of Tuesday's news at 8:30 p.m. on CST.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 3
Saints will practice with pads on for first time
Aug 03, 2021 at 07:32 AM