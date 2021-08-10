Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 10

- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
- We are just four days away from the first preseason game of 2021. Be sure you have downloaded the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats in real time. You can find out how to download the app here.
- Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages. Access usually starts around noon.
- You can watch Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier break down all of Tuesday's news at 9:30 p.m. on CST.
- Be on the lookout for Graff's Key Takeaways presented by Fayard Moving and Warehousing. Graff will share his best insights from Tuesday's practice. You can find the article here around 2 p.m.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Aug 10, 2021 at 07:29 AM
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 9
Saints will have a closed practice
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 7
Saints hold final practice of the week at Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 6
Saints will practice in front of fans at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 5
Saints will practice in front of fans Thursday
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 4
Saints will have a closed practice
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 3
Saints will practice with pads on for first time
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 2
Monday's practice is not open to fans
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, July 31
Saints are part of NFL"s Back Together Saturday celebration
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, July 30
Saints will conduct first practice in front of fans in two seasons
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, July 29
Saints will hold first practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek