Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 10

Aug 10, 2021 at 07:29 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will have a closed practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
  2. We are just four days away from the first preseason game of 2021. Be sure you have downloaded the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats in real time. You can find out how to download the app here.
  3. Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages. Access usually starts around noon.
  4. You can watch Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier break down all of Tuesday's news at 9:30 p.m. on CST.
  5. Be on the lookout for Graff's Key Takeaways presented by Fayard Moving and Warehousing. Graff will share his best insights from Tuesday's practice. You can find the article here around 2 p.m.

