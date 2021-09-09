- The New Orleans Saints will practice Thursday, Sept. 9 at TCU in Fort Worth.
- A group of Saints players - including running back Alvin Kamara - will meet with then media following practice. You can watch the interviews live here.
- You can still get tickets to the Saints-Packers game Sunday, Sept. 12 in Jacksonville. Click here to see what's available.
- Follow the Saints on Instagram to watch our daily Panzura Rapid Reports, a quick look at the day's top Saints news hosted by Marshe' Washington.
- The second Injury Report of the week will be released around 3 p.m. Thursday. You will be able to find it here.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 9
The Saints will practice at TCU as they continue preparations for Packers game
Sep 09, 2021 at 07:19 AM