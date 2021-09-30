Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 30

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.

Sep 30, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints vs. Patriots Week 3 2021 | Best of Offense

A collection of the New Orleans Saints best offensive photos from Week 3's game against the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
1 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
2 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
3 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
4 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
5 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
6 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
7 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
8 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

AP Images/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
9 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
10 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
11 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
12 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
13 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
14 / 15

The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
15 / 15

The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints continue practice in Metairie on Thursday for Sunday's game vs. the New York Giants in the Caesars Superdome.
  2. Offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators will hold a conference call with the media following practice Thursday. You can find the full call on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is completed.
  3. The New Orleans Saints Cheer Team for the 2021-2022 season was announced, and we need your help! Tell us what you think the team should be named by casting your vote before it's too late>>>
  4. Four players will speak with members of the media on Thursday following practice. You can watch them live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the New Orleans Saints app presented by Verizon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
  5. Sunday will be the first regular-season game in the Caesars Superdome this season. If you have tickets be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone to access your tickets and parking pass.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Team returns to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Team has an off day in preparation for their Week 4 matchup.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 27

Team has returned to New Orleans
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 26

Saints play at Patriots at noon on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 24

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 23

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Saints return to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Saints have the day off, will resume practice Wednesday, 9/22/21.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 20

Saints look to move past loss, look forward to Week 3
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 19

Saints take on the Panthers at noon on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 17

Saints head coach Sean Payton will discuss Week 2 preparations vs. Carolina
Advertising