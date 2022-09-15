Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 15

Saints hold practice on Thursday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

Sep 15, 2022 at 09:17 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints at Falcons Week 1 2022: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the New Orleans Saints Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022.

New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates a fumble recovery with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive back P.J. Williams in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive back P.J. Williams in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams and linebacker Kaden Elliss in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams and linebacker Kaden Elliss in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu recovers a fumble their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu recovers a fumble their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Maye, and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Maye, and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and safety Tyrann Mathieu in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby celebrates with the defense during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Justin Evans tackle a receiver during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints safeties Marcus Maye and Justin Evans tackle a receiver during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore and defensive lineman David Onyemata in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby and linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby and linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner and defensive end Cameron Jordan in action during their 2022 Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will practice Thursday as they look ahead to their Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Following practice, locker room interviews with players will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  2. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 2. Download info can be found here.
  3. The second injury report of Week 2 will be released at 3 p.m. Thursday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to view it when it is released.
  4. A new week of the Pick 'em Pool began Tuesday. Get your picks in before this week's games for a chance to win sweet weekly prizes or even the grand prize at the end of the season.
  5. The best fan photos from the Saints road win over the Falcons will be posted on Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Take a look at some of the Saints fans celebrating in Atlanta and at the Watch Party at Wrong Iron.

