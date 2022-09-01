Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sep. 1

- The New Orleans Saints will hold a practice Thursday at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- Following practice, Saints Coach Dennis Allen will speak to the media live. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with all of the latest Saints news and roster moves throughout the week. Download information can be found here.
- Interviews with players following practice will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Thursday afternoon. Be sure to keep checking to make sure you can see what the players have to say.
- The Saints made final cuts to bring the Saints to a 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon, but there will likely be more roster moves throughout the week. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com and follow the Saints on social media to watch any moves as they happen.
Sep 01, 2022 at 08:50 AM