Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 7

First Injury Report for Washington game will be released Wednesday afternoon

Oct 07, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold their second practice of the week at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Oct. 7.
  2. Saints offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators will hold a conference call with local media Wednesday morning. You can listen to the call on NewOrleansSaints.com when it is completed.
  3. Saints legend Benjamin Watson was the featured guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to the episode here>>>
  4. Kicker Cody Parkey, cornerback Paulson Adebo, running back Alvin Kamara and quarterback Taysom Hill are scheduled to meet with the media around 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live here.
  5. The Saints and Washington Football Team released the first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday. You can find it here.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 6

First Injury Report for Washington game will be released Wednesday afternoon
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Saints have the day off on Tuesday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 4

Saints return to work to break down the Week 4 loss to the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 3

Saints play the Giants at noon at Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 1

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 30

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Team returns to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Team has an off day in preparation for their Week 4 matchup.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 27

Team has returned to New Orleans
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 26

Saints play at Patriots at noon on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 24

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
Advertising