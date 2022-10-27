Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 27

- The New Orleans Saints practice Thursday as they prepare for their Week 8 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
- A new episode of the Saints Practice Report will be posted on Thursday. Team reporter Erin Summers will break down all the news from the day's practice on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- The second injury report of the week will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Thursday.
- After practice on Thursday, interviews with the players from the locker room will be posted NewOrleansSaints.com.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Presented by
Oct 27, 2022 at 08:59 AM
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Saints continue gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Saints begin gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 24
Saints begin gearing up for Week 8 home game against Raiders.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 21
Linebacker Demario Davis to receive award from the United Way
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 20
Saints will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video and WWL.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Saints hold walkthrough Wednesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Oct. 18
Saints hold walkthrough Tuesday ahead of Thursday's game in Arizona.
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Oct. 17
Saints hold walkthrough Monday following Sunday's loss to the Bengals
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 16
Saints will play host to the Bengals at the Caesars Superdome
news
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 14
Saints practice Friday ahead of their home game against the Bengals on Sunday.