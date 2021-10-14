Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 14

Saints legend to be inducted into Ring of Honor.

Oct 14, 2021 at 09:25 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Sam Mills with the New Orleans Saints

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.

New Orleans Saints
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

(Tom DiPace via AP)

AP Images
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994 (Tom DiPace via AP)
New Orleans Saints Sam Mills (51) plays in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game. Circa 1986-1994

(Tom DiPace via AP)

AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
AP Images
  1. Saints legend and "Dome Patrol" member Sam Mills will be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor in the match with the Dallas Cowboys. View a gallery of his time with New Orleans>>>
  2. The newest episode of Expert Analysis can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com. Join John DeShazier as he breaks down film from the Week 5 win.
  3. The newest episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek features Jim Mora as a special guest. Listen to the newest episode here>>>
  4. The team will have a bye week for Week 6. The next game will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Seattle Seahawks.
  5. Check out this week's edition of Saints on Social to see what the guys have been up to. View the gallery here>>>

