Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Oct. 14

We honor late 'Dome Patrol' legend Sam Mills who played in New Orleans from 1986-1994.
Saints legend and "Dome Patrol" member Sam Mills will be inducted into the New Orleans Saints Ring of Honor in the match with the Dallas Cowboys.
The newest episode of Expert Analysis can be found at NewOrleansSaints.com. Join John DeShazier as he breaks down film from the Week 5 win.
The newest episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek features Jim Mora as a special guest.
- The team will have a bye week for Week 6. The next game will be Monday, Oct. 25 at the Seattle Seahawks.
Check out this week's edition of Saints on Social to see what the guys have been up to.