Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 3

Saints looking ahead to 'Monday Night Football' matchup with Ravens.

Nov 03, 2022 at 08:56 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The Saints will continue preparations for their second nationally televised game of the season on "Monday Night Football." The Baltimore Ravens will be coming into town and the two teams will play at 7:15 on Monday in the Caesars Superdome.
  2. The best fan photos from Sunday's win will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Following practice, player interviews from the locker room will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com.

