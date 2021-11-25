Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 25

- The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7:20 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast by NBC and WWL-870. You can also stream it on the Saints app presented by Verizon.
- If you are attending the game try to get to your seats by 7 p.m. as NBC will be broadcasting player introductions. Have the latest version of the Saints app on your phone so you can participate in the light show for player intros.
- The inactives for the game will be released at 5:50 p.m. The Saints already ruled out four key players for the game. Check here for the complete list at 5:50 p.m.
- Dome at Home Live presented by Sanderson Farms will broadcast around 6:20 p.m. John DeShazier and Erin Summers will review all of the key storylines for the game. You can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app or the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
- Saints legend Drew Brees will speak to the crowd at halftime. If you are not at the game you can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app or the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
Nov 25, 2021
