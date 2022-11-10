Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 10

The Saints look ahead to their Week 10 game in Pittsburgh.

Nov 10, 2022 at 08:42 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Thursday as they gear up for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
  2. The second injury report of Week 10 will be released on Thursday around 3 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Some players will speak with the media on Thursday following practice from the locker room. Watch their full interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com later in the afternoon.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access tickets, participate in the pregame light show at home games, and participate in other in-arena events as well as view highlights and play games. Download information can be found here.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Thursday on NewOrleansSaints.com. Erin Summers will be breaking down all the news from Saints practice.

