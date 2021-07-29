- The New Orleans Saints will hold their first practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek on Thursday, July 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. It will start at 9:30 a.m. It is closed to fans.
- Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice, likely around noon. You can watch the press sessions live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's Facebook, YouTube or Twitter pages.
- The Saints are scheduled to hold seven open practices during training camp. Free tickets remain for three of them. Sign up for tickets here.
- NFL Media reporter Jim Trotter, who will be at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday for Back Together Saturday, previewed the Saints training camp on Wednesday's Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek. You can listen to it here.
- Senior writer John DeShazier and digital contributor Todd Graffagnini will be covering training camp for NewOrleansSaints.com and Cox Sports Television. Their first training camp show airs at 10 p.m. Thursday on CST.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, July 29
Saints will hold first practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek
Jul 29, 2021 at 07:22 AM