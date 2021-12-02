Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 2

- The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Dallas Cowboys at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast on Fox, NFL Network and streamed on Amazon Prime and on the Saints app presented by Verizon. WWL-870 has the radio broadcast.
- Saints legend Sam Mills will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor at halftime, joining Archie Manning, Rickey Jackson, Willie Roaf, Morten Andersen, Will Smith and Tom Benson.
- Hancock Whitney is hosting a pregame party at noon Thursday at the Hancock Whitney Center. Saints legend Keenan Lewis will be there signing autographs and posing for photos. It's a great way to get gameday going.
- The Saints inactive list will be released at 5:50 p.m. Three players were ruled out Wednesday but running back Alvin Kamara, and starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are listed as questionable. You will be able to find the inactives list here.
- If you're attending the game be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon downloaded on your phone. You can use it to access your ticket and parking pass and for the pregame light show during player introductions. You can get the app here.
