- The New Orleans Saints will have a closed walk-through practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday to prepare for their final preseason game on Friday.
- Following the final preseason game on Friday, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before this Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information can be found here.
- The Saints preseason game on Friday will be at the Caesars Superdome. You can still find tickets here.
- The next episode of "Ice Cold Takes presented by Rouses Markets" will be released Thursday featuring defensive backs Bradley Roby, J.T. Gray, P.J. Williams, and Tyrann Mathieu. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 25
Saints have walk-through on Thursday to prepare for Friday.
Aug 25, 2022 at 08:52 AM