Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 19

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- The New Orleans Saints will practice Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 9:30 a.m. It is closed to the general public.
- Coach Sean Payton and selected players will meet with the media following practice around noon. You can watch the interviews live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
- The Saints' first home preseason game is Monday, Aug. 23 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Make sure you have download the Saints app to access your mobile tickets and mobile parking pass. You can download the app here.
- Digital contributor Todd Graffagnini offers Key Takeaways following each practice. You can read them here.
- Graff and senior writer John DeShazier break down every practice on Saints Training Camp Tonight on CST. You can watch Thursday's episode at 10 p.m.