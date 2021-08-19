Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 19

Saints will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Aug 19, 2021 at 07:16 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: 2021 Saints Training Camp - August 18, 2021

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 29

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 18, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center at 9:30 a.m. It is closed to the general public.
  2. Coach Sean Payton and selected players will meet with the media following practice around noon. You can watch the interviews live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
  3. The Saints' first home preseason game is Monday, Aug. 23 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. Make sure you have download the Saints app to access your mobile tickets and mobile parking pass. You can download the app here.
  4. Digital contributor Todd Graffagnini offers Key Takeaways following each practice. You can read them here.
  5. Graff and senior writer John DeShazier break down every practice on Saints Training Camp Tonight on CST. You can watch Thursday's episode at 10 p.m.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 18

Saints will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 17

Saints return to practice at Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 16

Team is off Monday
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: Sunday, Aug. 15

Saints return to practice following preseason opener
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 14

Saints play Baltimore Ravens at 6 p.m. on Fox-8
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 13

Team will hold walk-through, travel to Baltimore
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 12

Training Camp Tonight airs on CST at 10 p.m.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Aug. 11

Deuce McAllister featured guest on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Aug. 10

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Aug. 9

Saints will have a closed practice
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Aug. 7

Saints hold final practice of the week at Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Advertising