Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 12

Training Camp Tonight airs on CST at 10 p.m.

Aug 12, 2021 at 07:27 AM
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m. It is closed to the general public.
  2. We are just two days away from the first preseason game of 2021. Be sure you have downloaded the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats in real time. You can find out how to download the app here.
  3. Coach Sean Payton and a group of players will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages. Access usually starts around noon.
  4. You can watch Todd Graffagnini and John DeShazier break down all of Thursday's news at 10 p.m. on CST.
  5. Quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston met with the media Wednesday. You can watch their interviews here.

