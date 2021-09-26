- The New Orleans Saints (1-1) will play at the New England Patriots (1-1) at noon Sunday, Sept. 26. You can watch the game on Fox, listen on WWL-870 or stream the game on the Saints app presented by Verizon.
- The inactives for the game will be announced at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. You will be able to find them here.
- At 11 a.m. Erin Summers and John DeShazier will go over the main storylines for the game in Dome at Home Live presented by Sanderson Farms. You can watch the show here.
- Be sure you have the latest version of the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone. In addition to live streaming the game, you can use the app the access the best live stats feed. Find out more information about the app here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start about five minutes after the game ends and will feature live coverage of the press conferences of Coach Sean Payton and a group of players. Watch here or on the team's YouTube, Facebook or Twitter pages.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 26
Saints play at Patriots at noon on Fox
Sep 26, 2021 at 08:25 AM