Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 12

- The New Orleans Saints will open the 2021 season against the Green Bay Packers at 3:25 p.m. central Sunday, Sept. 12 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The game was moved from the Caesars Superdome because of the damages caused by Hurricane Ida. You can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Saints app presented by Verizon.
- Watch the Saints Pregame Report presented by Sanderson Farms at 2:25 p.m. as Senior Writer John DeShazier provides the latest news from Jacksonville. You can watch the show here.
- You can still get tickets to the game here.
- Make sure you have downloaded the Saints app presented by Verizon. In addition to being able to stream the game, you can use the app for the best real-time stats on the Saints-Packers game. Go here for more information.
- Open to the app at 1:30 p.m. Sunday to play our new game, Pick Six presented by Caesars, for a chance at some great prizes.
Sep 12, 2021 at 07:33 AM