Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 30

- The Saints (2-5) will play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can watch the game on WWL-4 or listen on WWL-870.
- The inactives for the games will be announced at 10:30 a.m. The Saints announced Friday that receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry and cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss the game because of injuries.
- Pregame Live presented by Sanderson Farms will broadcast at 11 a.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages. John DeShazier and Erin Summers will review all of the key storylines in the game. Watch here.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to access live game stats and our new Highlights Hub. Click here to find out how to get the app.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends and feature live coverage of the press conferences of Coach Dennis Allen, quarterback Andy Dalton and other players. Watch live here.
Saints will play host to the Raiders at noon; CBS will televise the game
Oct 30, 2022 at 07:28 AM