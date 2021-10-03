Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 3

Saints play the Giants at noon at Caesars Superdome

Oct 03, 2021 at 07:37 AM

Photos: Hancock-Whitney Black & Gold Fan Fest | October 1, 2021

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
1 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
2 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
3 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
4 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
5 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
6 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
7 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
8 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
9 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
10 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
11 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
12 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
13 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
14 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
15 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
16 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
17 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
18 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
19 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
20 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
21 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
22 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
23 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
24 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
25 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
26 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
27 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
28 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
29 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
30 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
31 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
32 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
33 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
34 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
35 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
36 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
37 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
38 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
39 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
40 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
41 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
42 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.
43 / 43

The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney hosted their Black & Fan Fest on Friday, October 1 in downtown New Orleans. Saints fans enjoyed giveaways, a visit from Saints legend Bobby Hebert and more in preparation for Week 4 against the New York Giants.

Maleah Pearson/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will play the New York Giants at noon at Caesars Superdome. You can watch the game on Fox, listen on WWL-870 or stream the game on the Saints app presented by Verizon (if you're in the viewing area).
  2. If you're attending the game be sure to use the Saints app to access your tickets and parking pass.
  3. At 10:30 a.m. the game inactives will be released for both teams. The Saints have already ruled out starting offensive linemen Terron Arnstead and Erik McCoy. You will be able to find the inactives here.
  4. John DeShazier and Erin Summers will review all of the key storylines in the game in Dome at Home Live presented by Sanderson Farms. It will stream live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app and our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages,
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends and will feature live coverage of the postgame press conferences from Coach Sean Payton and several key players. It will stream live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app and our Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages,

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Oct. 1

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 30

Team continues to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 29

Team returns to practice to prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 28

Team has an off day in preparation for their Week 4 matchup.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 27

Team has returned to New Orleans
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 26

Saints play at Patriots at noon on Fox
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 24

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 23

Saints continue to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 22

Saints return to practice to prepare for Week 3 matchup against New England.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 21

Saints have the day off, will resume practice Wednesday, 9/22/21.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 20

Saints look to move past loss, look forward to Week 3
Advertising