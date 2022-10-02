Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 2

- The New Orleans Saints (1-2) will play the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You can watch the game on the NFL Network on WWL-4 in the New Orleans area. WWL-870 will have the radio broadcast.
- The inactives for the game will be released at 7 a.m. Quarterback Jameis Winston and receiver Michael Thomas have already been ruled out of the game.
- Gameday Live presented by Sanderson Farms will start right after the inactives are released. John DeShazier, Todd Graffagnini, and Erin Summers will offer their insights into the game. You can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app or on the team's Twitter, Facebook or YouTube pages.
- Need to keep up with stats from the game? Download the Saints app presented by Verizon for the best live stats feed and our new Highlights Hub, where you get to pick the players you want to see highlights of.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start a few minutes after the game ends and features live coverage of the postgame press conferences. You can watch the show on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app or on the team's Twitter, Facebook or YouTube pages.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Oct. 1
Saints gear up for their Week 4 London game against Minnesota.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 30
Saints continue preparations for their Week 4 London game against Minnesota.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 29
Saints continue preparations for their Week 4 London game against Minnesota.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 28
Saints continue preparations for their Week 4 London game against Minnesota.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 27
Saints continue preparations for their Week 4 London game against Minnesota.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 26
Saints begin preparations for their Week 4 London game following loss to Carolina.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 25
Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at noon on Fox-8
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 24
Saints gear up for Week 3 against Carolina.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 23
Saints hold practice Friday as they continue Week 3 preparations.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 22
Saints practice Thursday to begin preparations for Carolina this Sunday.