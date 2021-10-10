Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 10

- The New Orleans Saints will take on the Washington Football team at noon Sunday, Oct. 10 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The game will be broadcast by CBS (WWL-4) and WWL-870. In you're in the New Orleans market, you can also watch on the Saints app presented by SeatGeek.
- The inactives for the game will be released at 10:30 a.m. You will be able to find them here.
- Dome at Home Live , presented by Sanderson Farms, features Erin Summers and John DeShazier previewing the key storylines in the game. It should start around noon and you can watch it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon, and the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
- Make sure you have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone to keep up with real-time game stats. Get it here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends and will feature live coverage of press conferences by Coach Sean Payton, quarterback Jameis Winston and other players. You can watch it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon, and the team's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.
