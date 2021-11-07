Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 7

- The New Orleans Saints will play host to NFC South rival Atlanta at noon Sunday at Caesars Superdome. If you can't attend the game you can watch it on Fox-8, stream it on the Saints app presented by Verizon or listen on WWL-870.
- The Saints-Falcons inactives list will be released around 10:30 a.m. You will be able to find it here.
- Dome at Home Live presented by Sanderson Farms will go live around 11 a.m. Erin Summers and John DeShazier will cover all of the main storylines of the game. You can watch in NewOrleansSaints.com or on the team's Facebook, YouTube or Twitter pages.
- Make sure you have downloaded the Saints app to access your tickets and parking pass and to keep up with game stats in real time.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends and features live coverage of press conferences from Coach Sean Payton and key Saints players. Watch it here.
Nov 07, 2021 at 08:09 AM
