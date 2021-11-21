Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Nov. 21

- The New Orleans Saints (5-4) will try to end a two-game losing streak when they play the Eagles (4-6) in Philadelphia at noon. You can watch the game on Fox, stream it on the Saints app presented by Verizon or listen on WWL-870.
- The Saints-Eagles inactives list will be released at 10:30 a.m. The Saints already ruled out six players for the game including star running back Alvin Kamara.
- Dome at Home live presented by Sandersom Farms will air around 11:15 a.m. Erin Summers and John DeShazier will cover all of the key storylines of the game.
- Make sure you have downloaded the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with game stats in real time. Get the app here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game has ended. It features live coverage of the postgame press conferences by Coach Sean Payton and several players.
