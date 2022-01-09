Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 9

- The New Orleans Saints will play the Atlanta Falcons at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Fox and WWL-870. You can also stream the game on the Saints app presented by Verizon.
- The inactives list will be released at 1:55 p.m. You will be able to find the list here when it is released.
- Dome at Home live presented by Sandersom Farms will cover all of the key storylines in the game starting at 2:25 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages. The show features John DeShazier from Atlanta and Erin Summers.
- Be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your mobile device to keep up with highlights, photos and game stats from Sunday's game. Find out more about the app here.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends, featuring live coverage of press conferences from Coach Sean Payton and several players. You can watch it on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon and on the team's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.
Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 7
Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 6
Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Jan. 5
Saints look ahead to the final game of the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 4
Saints defeat the Carolina Panthers 18-10 to move to 8-8.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 3
Saints defeat the Carolina Panthers 18-10 to move to 8-8.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 2
Saints will play host to the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 31
Final Saints-Panthers Injury Report will be released Friday afternoon
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 30
Saints look ahead to divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 29
Saints fall to 7-8 after a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 28
Saints fall to 7-8 after a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.