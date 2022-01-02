Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 2

Saints will play host to the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome

Jan 02, 2022 at 07:27 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Saints vs Dolphins NFL Week 16 2021 | Best of Fans

Check out the best shots of our Saints fans at home for Week 16 action between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
1 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
2 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
3 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
4 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
5 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
6 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
7 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
8 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
9 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
10 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
11 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
12 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
13 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
14 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
15 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
16 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
17 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
18 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
19 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
20 / 20

The New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the squad and enjoy on-field entertainment during the Monday night Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The New Orleans Saints will play host to the Carolina Panthers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints are 7-8 and need to win their final two games to have a chance to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
  2. If you're going to Sunday's game be sure to have the Saints app presented by Verizon on your phone. You can use it to access your tickets, parking pass, participate in the light show during player introductions and keep up with live game stats. Click here for more information on the app.
  3. The inactives list for the game will be released around 1:55 p.m. Sunday. You will be able to find it here.
  4. Whether you're going to the game or watching or listening at home use the hashtag #SaintsGameday on all of your social media posts about the game. You could be featured on the video board or have your post shared on the team's social media platforms.
  5. The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will go live five minutes after the game ends and will feature live coverage of the postgame press conferences of Coach Sean Payton and several players. You can watch it here.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 31

Final Saints-Panthers Injury Report will be released Friday afternoon
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 30

Saints look ahead to divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 29

Saints fall to 7-8 after a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 28

Saints fall to 7-8 after a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 27

Saints will play host to the Miami Dolphins at 7:15 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Dec. 24

Second Injury Report of the week will be released around 3 p.m.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 23

Saints prepare for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 22

Saints prepare for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 21

Saints defeat Tampa Bay 9-0 on Sunday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 20

Saints defeat Tampa Bay 9-0 on Sunday night.
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Dec. 19

Saints will play at Tampa Bay at 7:20 p.m. on NBC
Advertising