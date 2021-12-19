Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Dec. 19

- The New Orleans Saints will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7:20 p.m. You can watch on NBC (WDSU-6), listen on WWL-870 or stream the game on the Saints app presented by Verizon.
- The inactive list for the game will be released at 5:50 p.m. The Saints have already ruled out their starting offensive tackles.
- With Coach Sean Payton on the Covid-19 list, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will also assume head coaching duties for the game.
- John DeShazier and Erin Summers will discuss the coaching situation and other top storylines on Dome at Home Live presented by Sanderson Farms. You can watch it around 6:20 p.m. Sunday on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the team's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
- The Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon will start five minutes after the game ends and will feature live coverage of the postgame press conferences from Dennis Allen and Saints players. You can find it here.
Dec 19, 2021 at 08:30 AM
