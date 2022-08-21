Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Aug. 21

Saints hold open practice at Caesars Superdome.

Aug 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will hold an open practice at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday afternoon.
  2. Following Sunday's practice, Saints Coach Dennis Allen and players will speak to the media. Tune in to NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, or the Saints YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter pages.
  3. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon before this Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to get the best live stats feed of the game. Download information can be found here.
  4. The Saints preseason game on Friday will be at the Caesars Superdome. You can find tickets here.
  5. Todd Graffagnini will be posting some of his observations from the open practice on Sunday. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see when it is posted.

