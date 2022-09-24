Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 24

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
- The Saints will travel to Carolina on Saturday as they get ready to take on their NFC South rival Panthers.
- Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 3. Download info can be found here.
- The final injury report of Week 3 was released at 3 p.m. Friday. Check NewOrleansSaints.com to see who was declared Out for Sunday.
- A new edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Saturday evening. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see Erin Summers break down the day.
- A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek was released Friday. This week's episode has special guests Jake Delhomme and Matt Milen. Visit NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to what they had to say.