Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 24

Saints gear up for Week 3 against Carolina.

Sep 24, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints hype video with Demario Davis | 2022 NFL Week 3

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
1 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
2 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
3 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
4 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
5 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
6 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
7 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
8 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
9 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
10 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.
11 / 11

Go behind-the-scenes with New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis during our hype video shoot ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Carolina Panthers during the 2022 NFL season.

Zeke Robinson/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
  1. The Saints will travel to Carolina on Saturday as they get ready to take on their NFC South rival Panthers.
  2. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon to keep up with injury reports, games, sweepstakes and more throughout the week as the team heads into Week 3. Download info can be found here.
  3. The final injury report of Week 3 was released at 3 p.m. Friday. Check NewOrleansSaints.com to see who was declared Out for Sunday.
  4. A new edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted Saturday evening. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to see Erin Summers break down the day.
  5. A new episode of the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek was released Friday. This week's episode has special guests Jake Delhomme and Matt Milen. Visit NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to what they had to say.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 23

Saints hold practice Friday as they continue Week 3 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 22

Saints practice Thursday to begin preparations for Carolina this Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 21

Saints return to practice Wednesday to begin preparations for Carolina this Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Saints off Tuesday before beginning preparations for Carolina this Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 19

Saints practice Monday following loss to Buccaneers on Sunday.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Sept. 18

Saints play host to Buccaneers at noon Sunday on Fox

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Sept. 17

Saints gear up for Sunday's matchup.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Sept. 16

Saints hold practice Friday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Sept. 15

Saints hold practice Thursday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 14

Saints practice on Wednesday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Sept. 13

Saints off on Tuesday as they continue Week 2 preparations.

Advertising