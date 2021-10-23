Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Oct. 23

Saints will conduct final practice ahead of Monday's game vs. Seahawks

Oct 23, 2021 at 07:55 AM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Saints practice ahead of Week 7 | Oct. 22, 2021

Check out photos from New Orleans Saints' practice on October 22 as they prepare for Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will conduct their final full practice ahead of Monday's game at Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
  2. Coach Sean Payton will meet with the media following practice early Saturday afternoon. You can watch it live here.
  3. The final Saints-Seahawks Injury Report will be released Friday afternoon. The Saints had 10 players on the Friday report. You will be able to find the report here,
  4. Going to Seattle for the game. Take a look at our Travel Guide.
  5. Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins was the guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek on Friday. Listen as he talks about his investment in a Premier League club.

