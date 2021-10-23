Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Oct. 23

Check out photos from New Orleans Saints' practice on October 22 as they prepare for Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.
- The New Orleans Saints will conduct their final full practice ahead of Monday's game at Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
- Coach Sean Payton will meet with the media following practice early Saturday afternoon. You can watch it live here.
- The final Saints-Seahawks Injury Report will be released Friday afternoon. The Saints had 10 players on the Friday report. You will be able to find the report here,
- Going to Seattle for the game. Take a look at our Travel Guide.
- Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins was the guest on the Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek on Friday. Listen as he talks about his investment in a Premier League club.