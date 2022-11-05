Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Nov. 5

Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media following practice

Nov 05, 2022 at 08:15 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Saturday, Nov. 5 as they continue preparing for Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
  2. Coach Dennos Allen will meet with the media following practice, around 1:45 p.m. You can watch his press conference live here.
  3. The final Injury Report of the week will be released around 3 p.m. You will be able to find it here.
  4. Our final practice report video of the week will be released around 5 p.m. You will be able to watch it here.
  5. The Saints won their first game in franchise history on this date. Head over to NewOrleansSaints.com to watch a video recap of the historic game.

