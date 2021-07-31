Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, July 31

Saints are part of NFL"s Back Together Saturday celebration

Jul 31, 2021 at 07:41 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
  1. July 31 is Back Together Saturday in the NFL as all 32 teams are holding open training camp practices. The Saints' practice starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. All of the free tickets have been claimed but a few remain for some later practices. Click here to see which practices you can still attend.
  2. Coach Sean Payton and quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will speak with the media following practices. The press conferences could start as early as 11:30 a.m. Click here to watch or look for an alert from the Saints' Facebook account.
  3. Fans attended practice Friday, the first time that happened since the 2019 training camp. Click here to see photos of the best fans in the NFL.
  4. Senior writer John DeShazier had an informative one-on-one interview with Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins following Friday's practice. You can watch it here.
  5. The Saints are producing a daily training camp show for CST featuring DeShazier and digital contributor Todd Graffagnini. Saturday's show will air at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch the opening segment of Friday's episode here.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, July 30

Saints will conduct first practice in front of fans in two seasons
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, July 29

Saints will hold first practice of 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek
news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about the Saints on Wednesday, July 28

GM Mickey Loomis, Coach Sean Payton will meet the press at 5 p.m.
Advertising