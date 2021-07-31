- July 31 is Back Together Saturday in the NFL as all 32 teams are holding open training camp practices. The Saints' practice starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. All of the free tickets have been claimed but a few remain for some later practices. Click here to see which practices you can still attend.
- Coach Sean Payton and quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill will speak with the media following practices. The press conferences could start as early as 11:30 a.m. Click here to watch or look for an alert from the Saints' Facebook account.
- Fans attended practice Friday, the first time that happened since the 2019 training camp. Click here to see photos of the best fans in the NFL.
- Senior writer John DeShazier had an informative one-on-one interview with Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins following Friday's practice. You can watch it here.
- The Saints are producing a daily training camp show for CST featuring DeShazier and digital contributor Todd Graffagnini. Saturday's show will air at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch the opening segment of Friday's episode here.
Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, July 31
Saints are part of NFL"s Back Together Saturday celebration
Jul 31, 2021 at 07:41 AM