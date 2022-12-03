Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Saturday, Dec. 3

Final Injury Report will be released Saturday afternoon

Dec 03, 2022 at 08:44 AM
  1. The Saints will practice Saturday ahead of their "Monday Night Football" matchup with Tampa Bay.
  2. Coach Dennis Allen will meet with the media following practice. You can watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com or on the team's Twitter, Facebook or YouTube pages.
  3. The final injury report of Week 13 will be posted Saturday around 3 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
  4. Be sure to download the Saints app presented by Verizon for stats, highlights, games, and more. Also be sure to use the new Highlights Hub where you can customize the highlights you receive on your feed. Download information can be found here.
  5. A new edition of the Saints Practice Report will be posted on NewOrleansSaints.com on Saturday. Team reporter Erin Summers breaks down all of the Saints news from practice.

